The blockade of Ukrainian ports from the sea, which the Russian Federation has been carrying out since the beginning of the war, has led to a global rise in prices. Presumably, it will continue to put pressure on them.

This is stated in the daily review of British intelligence about the war, which is published by the British Ministry of Defense.

The authority's report states that there has been no significant merchant shipping activity from and to Odesa since the start of the war, and that Russia's further naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports has prevented commercial shipping from operating in the area.

Ukraine's overland export mechanisms are highly unlikely to replace the shortfall in shipping capacity caused by the Russian blockade, the review notes. As a result, significant supplies of Ukrainian grain remain in short supply without the ability to be exported.

"The fighting has already created indirect pressure on global grain prices. While the threat of a naval blockade from Russia will continue to hamper commercial shipping access to Ukrainian ports, the resulting supply shortage will drive prices of many staples further higher," they said in British intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the United States intends to arm Ukraine with anti-ship missiles to lift the blockade of the Black Sea.