The Russian invaders are forming reserve units from the Southern Military District due to losses.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to conduct combat operations and replenish significant losses in manpower and equipment on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian invaders form reserve units from the Southern Military District," the military authority said.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy does not conduct active hostilities.

However, it fired at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and conducted a counter-battery fight.

The enemy is carrying out measures for the engineering support of the main lines of communication and bridges.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the beginning of the 91st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers made another attempt to attack in the direction of Ternova in Kharkiv region, but to no avail.

The Russians also fired at civilian infrastructure in the Rubizhne area of Luhansk region.

The Russian military are attacking in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.

Due to insufficient stocks of missiles, Russia is looking for other ways to hit military targets in Ukraine.