AFU Repulse Offensive Of Russian Military In Area Of ​​Kamyshevakha, Yakovlivka In Bakhmut Direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian military in the area of ​​Kamyshevakha, Yakovlivka and Troitske in the Bakhmut direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​Kamyshevakha, Yakovlivka and Troitske, but did not succeed, suffered losses," the authority said.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of the defense forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pesky, Mariinka, Orekhiv and Novoselka.

The enemy used ground attack and army aviation in the areas of Kamianka, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, due to insufficient stocks of missiles, Russia is looking for other ways to destroy military facilities in Ukraine.

The Russian military are attacking in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.

As of the beginning of the 91st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers made another attempt to attack in the direction of Ternova in Kharkiv region, but to no avail. The Russians also fired at civilian infrastructure in the Rubizhne area of Luhansk region.