Peace Talks Will Once Take Place. But The Question Is What President Of Russia Will Ukraine Negotiate – Zelens

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sure that sooner or later, there will be peace talks with Russia, but wonders what President of Russia with.

Zelenskyy said this while answering questions via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy stressed that today there is a war for the independence and freedom of a united Ukraine.

Regarding when this war might end, he replied that it depends, first of all, on the desire of the united West to ensure the power of weapons and financial power of Ukraine and its desire not to be afraid to fight Russia in this hybrid war not with its own people.

Zelenskyy noted that the duration of the war also depends on Russia's desire to end it.

"After the military part, in any case, I'm sure there will be a peace process and there will be a negotiating table and there will definitely be peace. Question: who will Ukraine negotiate with? Question: with which President of Russia will Ukraine negotiate?" Zelenskyy said.

He added that it also depends on the wishes of the current Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Zelenskyy, today, Putin is not fully aware of what is happening, since he lives in his own info-world, not realizing that Ukraine will not make concessions, as it is fighting on its own land for its freedom and for its future.

"We have nowhere to go from our land, we are not going to do it, there is neither the opportunity nor the desire, and because of this, our people are united," he said.

Zelenskyy believes that Putin should return to reality, and his entourage should help him in this.

Zelenskyy also noted that today negotiations between Ukraine and Russia can only take place at the level of Presidents, it makes no sense to negotiate with any mediators.

Zelenskyy noted that everyone has already seen what the Russian military has done in Ukraine and continues to do in the occupied territories, and as this continues, Ukrainians will increasingly lose their desire to negotiate with Russia.

The President stressed that Ukraine will fight until it returns all its territories. The current stage of the bloody war can move into the format of diplomatic negotiations with the participation of the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, together or with the participation of strategic partners.

According to Zelenskyy, the transition to the stage of diplomatic negotiations will become possible when Ukraine understands that the Russian side shows the ability and desire to move to diplomacy.

According to Zelenskyy, such a demonstration for Russia’s negotiations should be the withdrawal of its troops by Russia to positions until February 24. Today, according to Zelenskyy, he does not see Russia's interest in peace negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 22, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Volodymyr Medinsky, said that Russia was ready to continue the dialogue, but the negotiations were frozen at the initiative of Ukraine.