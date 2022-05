The total salary of three members of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company in April amounted to UAH 1.077 million in salary.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total amount of salary accrued for April 2022 to the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Board Member Maryna Bezrukova, and Acting Board Member Oleksii Brekht amounted to UAH 1,076,798 (the main part of wages and other payments stipulated by contracts).

In March, these members of the board of Ukrenergo received a salary of UAH 1,416,885 (including vacation pay and remuneration based on the results of work for the year).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to unaudited data, Ukrenergo ended 2021 with a net profit of UAH 141 million against a loss of UAH 27.498 billion in 2020.

Ukrenergo carries out dispatching of the energy system of Ukraine and transmits electricity from power plants to the networks of energy supply companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of the organizer of auctions for access to the cross-section of interstate power lines for the export of electricity.