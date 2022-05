Russians Running Out Of Missiles, Russia Looking For Other Ways To Destroy Military Facilities In Ukraine - Ge

Due to insufficient stocks of missiles, Russia is looking for other ways to hit military targets in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, up to seven battalions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The threat of missile and airstrikes by the enemy from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders conducted rocket attacks on Korosten, Zhytomyr region, at night, and the railway infrastructure was damaged.

On Wednesday morning, May 25, Russian invaders launched four missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

Also, one of the newest ships of the Black Sea Fleet Admiral Makarov advanced from Sevastopol to the grouping in the Black Sea of seven large landing ships and two missile ships. The likelihood of missile strikes is also increasing.