On Wednesday morning, May 25, Russian invaders launched three missiles at the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, an industrial enterprise was damaged.

That follows from Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, information about the victims is being specified.

In addition, in the area of Kryvyi Rih, the occupiers again fired at the Shyroke and Apostolove communities using Uragan Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).

People were not hurt. The city of Apostolove is partially staying without electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, occupation troops have deployed operational-tactical missile systems Iskander-M in Belarus, 50 km from the border of Ukraine, and are strengthening their positions near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Also, one of the newest ships of the Black Sea Fleet Admiral Makarov advanced from Sevastopol to the grouping in the Black Sea of ​​7 large landing ships and 2 missile ships. The likelihood of missile strikes is also increasing.

On the night of May 23, the Russians launched a missile at Korosten, one of the missiles damaged the railway infrastructure.

Also on Wednesday morning, May 25, the Russian invaders launched four missiles at Zaporizhzhia.