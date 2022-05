On Wednesday morning, May 25, Russian invaders launched four missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that one of the missiles managed to shoot down the air defense system.

"Today, May 25, at 5:13 a.m., Russian troops launched four cruise missiles at Zaporizhzhia. One of them was shot down by air defense. The affected area is currently being examined. Relevant services are working at the scene," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are building a multi-echelon defense in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Meanwhile, the occupying forces have deployed Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems in Belarus, 50 km from the border of Ukraine, and are strengthening their positions near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Also, one of the newest ships of the Black Sea Fleet Admiral Makarov advanced from Sevastopol to the grouping in the Black Sea of seven 7 large landing ships and 2 missile ships. The likelihood of missile strikes is also increasing.

On the night of May 23, the Russians launched a missile attack on Korosten, one of the missiles damaged the railway infrastructure.