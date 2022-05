Canada Will Transfer To Ukraine 20,000 Shells To M777 Howitzers That Entered Service With AFU

The Canadian government has decided to transfer to Ukraine a batch of military aid worth almost USD 100 million. Almost the entire amount will be directed to shells for M777 field howitzers previously received by Ukrainian troops from Western countries.

The corresponding statement was made by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, according to the Canadian television and radio company CBC.

According to her, USD 98 million of the adopted package of military assistance will include the transfer of 20,000 155-millimeter shells to towed field howitzers M777.

Anand noted that these shells were not taken from Canadian Forces warehouses, but were purchased for donation to Ukraine.

"It should not be allowed that Putin's full-scale, illegal and shameless invasion of Ukraine will be crowned with success, and it will not be crowned," the Canadian Defense Minister said.

Recall that at the end of April, at the initiative of the United States in Germany, a meeting of representatives of more than 40 countries of the world took place at the Ramstein military airbase, during which they discussed the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

As a result of the meeting, the Ukrainian military began to receive modern Western weapons and other military equipment.

So, for example, the United States handed over to Ukraine almost 100 field howitzers M777 and several tens of thousands of shells to them.

We also reported that the United States said it would hand over M113 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian military.

And the Italian authorities promised to transfer unnamed military means to Ukraine, with the help of which the Ukrainian military will be able to neutralize the positions of the invaders.