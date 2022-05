More And More Heavy Weapons Going To Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. Kuleba wrote about this on his Twitter on Tuesday, May 24.

"Spoke with (U.S. Secretary of State Antony) Blinken to thank the U.S. for its ironclad support of Ukraine. More weapons, including heavy, are headed to Ukraine as Russia continues its devastating attacks in the Donbas. We also discussed ways to unblock Ukraine’s exports and ensure global food security,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, Kuleba called on foreign partners to speed up arms supplies to Ukraine.

Kuleba also urged other states not to buy grain stolen in Ukraine from Russia.

On May 18, Kuleba listed several points, the implementation of which can be considered a victory for Ukraine over military aggression from Russia.