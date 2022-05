Orban Announces Introduction Of State Of Emergency In Hungary Due To War In Ukraine

The new Hungarian government decided to introduce a state of emergency in the country from 12:00 a.m. on May 25. This decision is related to the war in Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced this on his Facebook page.

'We don't lose a minute because there's a war going on nearby. War, the end of which no one sees," said the head of the Hungarian government.

According to him, the current conflict in Ukraine threatens the physical security of Hungary, as well as threatens the financial and energy security of the country.

Orban stressed that Hungary should stay away from the war in Ukraine and first of all think about protecting its own interests and citizens.

"Like the state of emergency imposed in the epidemics, this will allow the government to respond immediately and protect Hungary and Hungarian families by all means possible," he said.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, the European Union was unable to agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia because of Hungary, which does not want to refuse to import Russian oil.

Earlier, we wrote that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded a five-year delay for his country to ban Russian oil.

However, later this became little to the country's authorities. So, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, his country could support sanctions against the Russian Federation, in return for receiving EUR 18 billion in compensation.