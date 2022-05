Ukraine received another loan tranche of EUR 79.5 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds were provided by the Netherlands under the agreement "Additional loan to the Second loan for development policy in the field of economic recovery."

These funds will strengthen the financial system of Ukraine, as well as provide further funding for social and humanitarian areas.

It is noted that within the framework of the agreement, a loan from the IBRD is provided for budget support to ensure priority social expenses, as well as health care costs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the European Union decided to increase funding for military assistance to Ukraine by EUR 500 million to EUR 2 billion under the European Peace Fund (EPF).