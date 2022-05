AFU Departure From Svitlodarsk Explained By Threat Of Encirclement And Need To Stabilize Front

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have left the village of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, to avoid serious losses or encirclement by the invaders. The movement of Ukrainian forces is the implementation of maneuverable defense.

Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Viktor Andrusiv wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are implementing maneuverable defense, which means inflicting the greatest damage on the enemy with the maximum possible preservation of their own forces.

"This means that sometimes you have to retreat from frontiers that are not strategic in nature in order to avoid encirclement or significant losses. Therefore, there is no betrayal in this," Andrusiv wrote.

It was this retreat that was carried out yesterday by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Svitlodarsk.

The minister's adviser admitted that several more such maneuvers by the Ukrainian military are possible in this area. Their main goal is to stabilize the front line.

We will remind, today the media reported with reference to the head of the military-civil administration of Svitlodarsk that in the morning the Russian troops established control over the city.

Earlier we reported that at the beginning of the month the Ukrainian military was forced to leave Popasna in Luhansk region and retreat to more fortified positions, since in two months of shelling the city almost completely turned into ruins.