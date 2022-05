The services of the Nika-Tera marine terminal (Mykolaiv, part of the Group DF port business) have completed a special operation to evacuate foreign citizens from blocked ships in the Dnieper-Bug estuary

The press service of Group DF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the request of the shipowners, we conducted a rescue operation to evacuate foreign crews from ships that were in blockade and under shelling. We interacted with the embassies. Together with Nika Trans Logistics, we managed to evacuate 28 people. Our staff risked their lives, I think this is a real feat. Unfortunately, our services also had to remove the bodies of the dead citizens from the ships," said Alim Agakishiev, head of Nika-Tera.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, compared to 2020, the Nika-Tera marine terminal increased cargo transshipment by 3.4% to 7.63 million tons.

In 2020, compared to 2019, Nika-Tera reduced cargo transshipment by 14.6%, or 1.257 million tons, to 7.38 million tons of cargo.

The port includes four specialized complexes (cargo areas): a grain complex, a fertilizer transshipment complex, an open storage bulk cargo transshipment facility and a bulk cargo transshipment facility.

The port is located in Mykolaiv region near the Black Sea (on the left bank of the Buh estuary) and owns eight commercial berths.

Since autumn 2011, the terminal has been part of the Group DF group of companies.

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The main activities of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.