94,400 Vehicles Brought Into Ukraine Under Preferential Conditions From April 9 To May 19

Under preferential conditions, 94,420 vehicles were brought into Ukraine from April 9 to May 19.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the MP, the average production year of imported vehicles is 2008.

The average price of an imported vehicle is USD 4,632.

The total amount of tax benefits and duties is UAH 10.5 billion.

Zhelezniak also named the TOP most popular car brands imported into Ukraine:

- VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT – 5,654 pieces;

- VOLKSWAGEN GOLF – 4,542 pieces;

- SKODA OCTAVIA – 3,483 pieces;

- AUDI A6 - 2,414 pieces;

- VOLKSWAGEN TOURAN – 2,309 pieces;

- RENAULT MEGANE – 2,302 pieces;

- AUDI A4 - 2,282 pieces;

- OPEL ZAFIRA - 2,088 pieces;

- FORD FOCUS - 1,863 pieces;

- OPEL ASTRA - 1,782 pieces;

TOP of the most expensive vehicles:

- two MERCEDES-BENZ G500 - USD 290,000 each;

- MERCEDES-BENZ G 63 - USD 248,000;

- FERRARI ROMA - USD 221,000;

- MCLAREN 570S SPIDER - USD 186,000;

- TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 200 - USD 177,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, a law came into force to abolish the import duty on goods and vehicles.

Ukraine has established a limited list of customs clearance points for vehicles from Europe, which are imported for their own needs, from April 25.