The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, does not exclude that as a result of the war with Ukraine, Russia will disintegrate into three or more states.

He announced this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are two options. The first is a change in political leadership while formally preserving the territorial integrity of Russia. I emphasize - with formal. In this option, everyone will personally blame Putin and his inner circle, and say that Russia has nothing to do with it. They will withdraw troops from all occupied territories around the world. The occupied territories will return to those countries to which they basically belong - to Georgia, Japan, Germany, and so on. Russia will begin to resume functioning as a civilized state. Will start again, let's just say. It will work for a certain period of time. Then only history will show us," Budanov said.

The second option, according to him, is the collapse of Russia.

"Russia could split into three and possibly more parts. Into new independent states," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov declares that the war with Russia is going so well that by mid-August it will reach a turning point and end by the end of the year.