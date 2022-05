Rada Withdraws Bill Allowing Commanders To Kill Subordinates For Not Complying With Order In Combat Situation

The Verkhovna Rada withdrew Bill No. 7351, which proposed allowing commanders to kill their subordinates if they arbitrarily leave their places of deployment or do not comply with the order in a combat situation.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the legislative initiative, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the moment, Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Heorhii Mazurashu, Oleksandr Fedienko and Mariana Bezuhla are indicated as the authors of the initiative.

Before the withdrawal of the bill, Bezuhla was not listed among the authors of the bill.

According to the current legislation, in a combat situation, a commander (chief) can use weapons or give subordinates an order to use them against a serviceman who commits a criminal offense, if in another way it is impossible to stop this offense, while it is not allowed to cause death to a serviceman.

The bill proposed to exclude from this article the wording "without causing death to a serviceman."

Criminal offenses under martial law or combat conditions mean disobedience, resistance or threat to the commander, the use of violence, desertion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously two MPs proposed that parliament allow commanders to kill their subordinates if they arbitrarily leave their places of deployment or do not comply with the order in a combat situation.