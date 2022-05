Not a single batch of weapons from foreign partners was damaged during transportation, as Russian propaganda regularly reports about this. This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych in his Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 24.

Arestovych said the Russians were launching missiles at warehouses and infrastructure, and there had been a few hits, but Western weapons had never been damaged in transit.

"Not a single type of weapon or batch of weapons was damaged during transportation. The Russians tell many tales about destruction during transportation, but this is a complete lie," the adviser to the head of the President's Office emphasized.

Arestovych explained that the logistics system is quite perfect all the way - from the supplier to a specific unit, and samples that do not require separate study go straight to their destination points.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 23, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the Czech Republic had transferred combat helicopters, tanks and missile systems to Ukraine to counter the Russian invasion.

Also on May 23, Austin said that Denmark had agreed to provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers to protect its coast.

At the same time, on May 24, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that more and more heavy weapons were being sent to Ukraine.