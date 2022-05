Defense Intelligence Tells About Turning Point In War. When It Comes

The turning point in the war with Russia will come in August, and the active phase will end by the end of the year. Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda.

According to him, it is in August that Ukraine will receive enough weapons and will actively begin to use it in hostilities.

"As he said, the active phase should go to the maximum decline before the end of the year. There are resources in Russia for a normal war for 12 months," says Budanov.

At that, the active conduct of hostilities, when entire settlements change hands, should be significantly reduced by the end of the year and reduced to almost zero.

"It (the war) will end only: with the return of our occupied territories... By the end of the year, we must at least enter the territory of Crimea," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Russian occupation forces had pulled 12 battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to seize the remaining territory of Luhansk region controlled by Ukraine.

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles do not allow the Russian troops to enter the borders of Luhansk region.