U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the war in Ukraine is a global problem, not a regional one. It is reported by Reuters.

Thus, Biden noted that the United States, together with its partners, will seek to create a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“This is more than just a European issue. It’s a global issue. Russia’s assault of Ukraine only heightens the importance of those goals of fundamental principles of international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Biden said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine on May 9.

Also on May 9, Reuters reported that the White House is working to transfer modern anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, which will help lift the naval blockade by the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that at the moment it is too early to conclude that Ukraine has the necessary weapons. Kuleba called on Ukraine's partners to speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition.