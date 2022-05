Ukraine is negotiating the creation of an Organization of Grain Exporting Countries.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We want the main world grain exporters - the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, the EU - to unite to protect their own interests in the world market," Markiyan Dmytrasevych, adviser to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, was quoted in the statement.

According to him, situations often arise when, for example, Ukraine exports a lot of grain, but certain protective measures for the import of processed products apply to it.

"Under such conditions, the countries of the Organization of Grain Exporting Countries could respond to unfriendly measures to ban imports together. And if a member of the Organization was banned from importing into a certain country, this would be considered a violation of the interests of everyone," Dmytrasevych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, agricultural enterprises sowed areas with grain and leguminous crops at the level of 75% of last year.