The Ukrainian military expects to enter Crimea until 2023.

Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By the end of the year, we must at least enter the territory of Crimea," Budanov said.

He once again noted that the active phase of the war should go to the maximum decline before the end of the year.

"There are resources in Russia for waging a normal war for 12 months," Head of the Defense Intelligence added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the war with Russia is going so well that it will reach a turning point by mid-August and end by the end of the year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has driven himself into a dead end, although he was warned about the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Now the head of the Kremlin cannot admit defeat, otherwise Russia will lose the status of a "strong and great country."

In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, measures are being taken to restore the combat capability of Russian units that have suffered significant losses.

The authorities of the Russian Federation began to mentally prepare the Russians for the fact that the Crimean peninsula will again be Ukrainian.