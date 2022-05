Russian President Vladimir Putin made the final decision to invade Ukraine on February 23 at 03:00 p.m.

Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Putin made the final decision to start hostilities around 03:00 p.m. on the 23rd. Before afternoon of the 23rd, there were still certain hesitations, preparations, and so on," Budanov said.

According to him, before this date, Putin could use any scenario, but he chose the worst.

"Based on this, and in order not to cause a premature panic, which Russia really wanted to achieve in Ukraine, so that there would be no significant fluctuations in the exchange rate, capital outflow, the investment climate, so that at least some other economic aspects were maintained, it was brought that the situation is under control, and it was so," Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an unsuccessful assassination attempt was made on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has driven himself into a dead end, although he was warned about the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Now the head of the Kremlin cannot admit defeat, otherwise Russia will lose the status of a "strong and great country."

Budanov says the war with Russia will reach a turning point by mid-August, with most hostilities over by the end of the year.