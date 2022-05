The Russian aerospace forces are building up their aviation presence around the Ukrainian borders, but in fact they do not enter the airspace controlled by the Ukrainian air defense. This is reported by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In order to conduct aerial reconnaissance and adjust artillery fire, the occupiers continue to use unmanned aerial vehicles in the Ukrainian sky, which are successfully destroyed by our air defense," the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

The losses of the invaders are approaching 30,000 people. The Russians lost another aircraft and 9 tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to British intelligence, the losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine were equal to the losses of the USSR in Afghanistan in 9 years.

Meanwhile, the invaders are trying to resume the offensive in the Donetsk direction.