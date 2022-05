The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France explained that the initiative offered by President Emmanuel Macron to create a European political community is not a substitute for Ukraine's membership of the European Union.

This is stated in a statement by a representative of the French Foreign Ministry, European Pravda reports.

"We welcome Ukraine's application for EU membership. It is now being considered by the European Commission and will be discussed at the level of heads of state and government in the European Council in June. As the president and the minister's representative for Europe said on May 9, Ukraine is part of the European family," it says.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the project of the European political community, formulated by President Macron, is neither an alternative to membership, nor an alternative to the membership process.

"On the contrary, he seeks to speed up relations with all neighboring European countries, and with those who are candidates, to strengthen our support in all areas with a view to their accession," said a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune believes that the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union may take 15 or 20 years.

In addition, Macron does not consider it possible to open the procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Earlier, Austria stated that an accelerated procedure for joining the EU is impossible for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy excludes an alternative to the status of a candidate member of the European Union for Ukraine.