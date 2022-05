A total of five enterprises of the UkrOboronProm state concern have been captured by the invaders.

UkrOboronProm announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"UkrOboronProm is restoring the lost information about employees of enterprises that ended up either in temporarily occupied territories or were subjected to hostile destructive missile strikes. To date, 5 enterprises of the concern have been captured by the occupiers, personnel documentation has either been completely destroyed or there is no access to it. To such employees the concern offers work at other facilities of the state defense industry, and will also take care of the payment of financial assistance," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, UkrOboronProm has restored Russian captured equipment for UAH 1.5 billion.

In 2021, compared to 2020, UkrOboronProm enterprises increased the production of weapons, military equipment and other products by 24.2%, or by UAH 7.6 billion, to UAH 39 billion.

UkrOboronProm was established in December 2010 and includes more than 110 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.