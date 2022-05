The Russian military stormed the village of Ternova in Kharkov region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviyansk direction, enemy units are preparing to resume the offensive.

The aggressor, in order to support offensive operations, deployed additional barrel artillery units in the southern part of Izium.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of the Russian invaders in the area of Dovhenke, Kharkiv region, forcing them to retreat.

The armed forces of Ukraine in battles do not allow Russian troops to reach the borders of Luhansk region.

The Russian military has reduced the intensity of hostilities in four directions.