As of the morning of May 24, over 667 children had been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Thus, it is reported that, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 234 children were killed and more than 433 were injured.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 146, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 103, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 50, Kherson region - 49, Mykolayiv region - 45, Zaporizhzhia region - 28, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv City - 16, and Zhytomyr region - 15.

On May 22, a 12-year-old girl died in a medical institution in Dnipro. She was seriously injured on May 7 as a result of shelling by the invaders.

On May 20, due to artillery shelling by the Russian troops of the village of Chkalovske, Chuhuyiv district, Kharkiv region, a 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded, from which he died.

It also became known that on April 8, two boys aged 11 and 13 were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Lysychansk in Sievierodonetsk district of Luhansk region.

It is noted that due to the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the Russian Armed Forces, 1,848 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 173 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, journalists learned the name of the wife of the Russian occupier, who wanted to torture Ukrainian children.

On March 19, the occupiers illegally took to Russia 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.