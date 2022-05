In Crimea, Russians Preparing S-400, And Russian Warships Continue To Maneuver In Black Sea

In the occupied Crimea, the Russians are deploying S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and enemy warships continue to maneuver in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Suspіlne with reference to the press secretary of Odesa regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

Thus, it is reported that the maneuvering of ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continues in the Black Sea. Among them are large landing boats and those that have cruise missiles on board.

It is noted that the goal of the Russians is a further blockade of the Odesa port and control over the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

To do this, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are deploying S-400 systems, as well as carrying out work to strengthen defensive and offensive operations on Zmiinyi Island, said Bratchuk.

The night in Odesa and the region passed without shelling.

Over the past day in the southern direction, the Russian army lost 23 soldiers, several armored and automotive vehicles.

In Odesa region, control over the coast has been tightened to detect suspicious or dangerous items. The threat of missile strikes from the sea remains, Vladyslav Nazarov, officer of South command, said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Denmark will transfer Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian warship Admiral Makarov is heading to Odesa.