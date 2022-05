Russian troops continue to conduct offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy also inflicts air and missile strikes on regions of our country.

That follows from the summary by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of May 24.

The most intensified activity in hostilities is registered in the Donetsk operational area, namely, not far from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Brest and Gomel regions. There is a growing threat of missile and air strikes on the objects of our state from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The aggressor moved the Iskander-M division in the Brest region to a distance of up to 50 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to carry out measures to strengthen the cover of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk regions and prevent the transfer of our troops to other directions. The engineering equipment of positions in the areas of the international automobile checkpoint of Pogar and the settlement of Sluchovsk, Bryansk region, was registered. The enemy launched an air strike on the positions of our troops in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Bilopillia, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy grouping is concentrating its main efforts on holding its positions and improving its tactical position. In particular, the enemy is carrying out assault actions in order to consolidate on the western and northern outskirts of the Ternov settlement.

In the Sloviyansk direction, enemy units are preparing to resume the offensive. To support offensive operations, the aggressor deployed additional cannon artillery units in the southern part of the city of Izium.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is focused on conducting an offensive operation with the aim of cordoning off the towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, followed by access to the administrative border of Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, it is not excluded that the enemy will force the Siverskyi Donets River in the Dronivka-Bilohorivka sector. For fire cover for the crossing, the invaders deployed units of rocket and cannon artillery.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy, supported by artillery, is conducting assault operations in the directions of Toshkivka and Ustynivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy improved the tactical situation in the area of ​​​​the village of Vasylivka.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, and Novopavlovsk directions, the enemy fired at our units using artillery and aviation.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders are reinforcing the grouping of troops to resume offensive operations in the Vasylivka-Kamiyanske direction. The ruscists are regrouping.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continues to concentrate his main efforts on maintaining the occupied lines.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolayiv directions, the enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops.

In the Black Sea and Sea of Azov operational zones, the situation has not changed significantly.

The enemy continues to use terror tactics against the Ukrainian civilian population in the occupied territories, and the deterioration of the socio-economic situation in the south and east of Ukraine continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the east and north of Kharkiv have liberated 24 settlements from Russian invaders since the start of offensive operations.

On May 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the AFU in battles do not allow Russian troops to reach the borders of Luhansk region.

At the same time, Ukrainian military personnel on Monday, May 23, repelled 16 enemy attacks in Donbas.