In Melitopol, Invaders Demand From UAH 3,000 To UAH 5,000 From People For Being Able To Leave City

In Melitopol, Russian occupiers take bribes of UAH 3,000 to UAH 5,000 from those willing to leave the occupied city.

This is stated in a statement of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Thus, it is reported that those who do not have that money are doomed to be held hostage by Russian terrorists, in conditions of unemployment, shortages and terror, the report says.

The Regional Military Administration also noted that for several days it has again been impossible to leave the temporarily occupied territories in the direction of the regional center, not only from Melitopol, but also from Enerhodar.

At the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka, for unknown reasons, the Russian invaders do not let any vehicles through, there is a line of more than 400 cars.

In addition, cars are expected from Zaporizhzhia, including those with humanitarian aid for residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. Transport is also blocked by the Russian military. As noted by the Zaporizhzhia Region Police Department, according to messages on social networks, you can only get through by paying a bribe, the amount of which is from UAH 20,000 to UAH 40,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, partisans again attacked the armored train of the invaders near Melitopol.

Meanwhile, in Melitopol, the invaders are destroying books on the history of Ukraine.