Invaders Use Uragan MLRS To Fire At Zelenodolsk Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Military of the Russian Federation used Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) to fire at the Zelenodolsk community (Dnipropetrovsk region). No casualties were reported.

This was announced by Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram.

Later, Reznychenko added that at night the invaders "demilitarized" a field near Pavlohrad. The explosion of the rocket formed a four-meter-deep hole. No harm was inflicted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, May 17, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, the Russian invaders fired at Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko said that on May 1, the Russian invaders fired at Synelnykove district. A woman was wounded as a result of the shelling.

It was also reported that the Russian military on Wednesday, April 27, fired three times with cluster shells at the village of Velyka Kostromka (Dnipropetrovsk region), which borders with Kherson region.