The Russian occupation forces pulled down 12 battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to seize the remaining Ukrainian-controlled territory of Luhansk region.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"The Russian army abandoned a huge pile of equipment and soldiers to capture Luhansk region as a whole," he said in his video message.

According to him, the Russians pulled 12 BTGgs to capture Luhansk region, each of which has about 500 people. Thus, the Ukrainian military in the region is opposed by about 12,000 enemy soldiers.

Haidai noted that the most difficult situation is now observed in the Hirske community, near the settlements of Zolote, Toshkivka and Katerynivka.

He stressed that in Toshkivka, the Ukrainian military was able to knock out the invaders and gain a foothold.

Earlier today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military does not allow units of the invaders to go to the borders of Luhansk region in order to cut off the defenders of Sievierodonetsk and settlements near it.

We also wrote that as a result of constant battles for the border of Luhansk region, Russian troops turned the city into ruins.