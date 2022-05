Denmark has agreed to provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers to them to protect its coast, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the end of the second meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in a virtual format. It is reported by CNN on Monday, May 23.

Denmark agreed to provide Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to "help Ukraine defend its coast."

“Overall, 20 countries “announced new security assistance packages,” after the meeting, Austin said, including “donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defense systems and tanks and other armored vehicles.”

Also, the meeting participants pledged to train the Ukrainian military and maintain the combat effectiveness of the army, writes CNN. The second meeting was attended by representatives of 47 countries. The third meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine will be held in Brussels on June 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, Reuters reported that the White House was working to transfer modern anti-ship missiles to Ukraine that would help lift the naval blockade by the Russian Federation.

On May 22, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Ukraine would release the Black Sea if partners handed over MLRS systems (Multiple Launch Rocket System - an American universal missile launcher).

On May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Black Sea can be unblocked in different ways, one of the ways is military, so Ukraine turned to partners with requests for appropriate weapons.