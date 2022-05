Due to shelling by Russian invaders, the main gas pipeline was damaged and gas supply to Donetsk and Luhansk regions was stopped.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTS) LLC of Ukraine.

"On May 23, 2022, as a result of shelling, the main gas pipeline was damaged, which transported natural gas to the settlements of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. From 02:00 p.m., the supply of natural gas to this section of the GTS was stopped. Currently, the damaged section of the gas pipeline is localized, but restoration work and resumption gas transportation is impossible due to active hostilities. There are no alternative options for gas transportation to the regions due to unauthorized interference in the operation of the gas transmission system in the territory occupied by Russian troops," the statement says.

The report recalls that on May 11, 2022, GTS specialists recorded the shutdown of valves in the area of ​​​​the Novopskov compressor station on the main gas pipeline that transported gas to the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Ukraine lost the possibility of gas transit through the Sokhranivka gas measuring station (GMS) due to force majeure.