Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that "it is hardly possible to talk" about the possibility of exchanging Member of Ukrainian Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk for defenders from Azovstal.

"Medvedchuk is a citizen of Ukraine. He has nothing to do with Russia, and he is not a military man," he said.

According to him, "these are completely different categories of people and it is hardly possible to talk about any exchanges here."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to escape abroad.

On May 23, Medvedchuk, who was detained by the SSU on suspicion of high treason and arrested by the court, testified against former President Petro Poroshenko.

In particular, he spoke about the scheme for withdrawing from state ownership a part of the main oil product pipeline Samara - Western Direction for further pumping diesel fuel through it.

Describing the essence of the scheme, Medvedchuk detailed the role of Poroshenko in it, namely that he not only turned to Medvedchuk with a request to contact the Russian leadership, but also ensured that the necessary decisions were made in all Ukrainian instances.