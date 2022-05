Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk says he helped former President Petro Poroshenko buy the Samara-Western Direction pipeline from a Russian company for USD 23 million.

This is evidenced by his testimony to the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I started to deal with the pipe at the request of Poroshenko. And if it had been called the Poroshenko’s pipe, it would have been more suitable. In 2016, President Poroshenko approached me, taking into account my contacts and the attitude of the leadership of the Russian Federation towards me, about buying the Samara-Western Direction (PrykarpatZakhidtrans) pipe, which supplied diesel fuel to Ukraine and Europe. He turned to me to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin so that Transneft could sell this pipe, as later found out, to Mr. Poroshenko," Medvedchuk said.

According to him, the pipeline is the property of Poroshenko.

He noted that, according to official figures, Poroshenko bought the pipeline for USD 23 million.

"All these issues were controlled by Poroshenko's closest aide Makar Paseniuk (founder of ICU)," Medvedchuk said.

According to the MP, the fact that it was Poroshenko who controlled the pumping of diesel fuel is also evidenced by the fact that pumping operations ceased in May 2019, that is, after the termination of his presidential powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to escape abroad.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested part of the Samara-Western Direction (PrykarpatZakhidtrans) oil product pipeline.