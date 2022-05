The Gazprom company (Russia) does not use the paid and booked capacities for gas transit through the gas measuring station (GMS) Sudzha.

Serhii Makohon, director general of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTS) LLC, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Gazprom does not even use the already paid and booked capacities at the Sudzha point. Now physical transit is about 50 million cubic meters per day. Paid capacity - 77.2 million cubic meters. We are ready to transit the volumes of the occupied Sokhranivka through Sudzha, that is, the entire volume of transit - 109.6 million cubic meters per day. And the total technical capacity of Sudzha is 244 million cubic meters. That is, not only the volumes of existing transit (109.6 million), but almost the entire volume of Nord Stream 1 (155 million per day) can pass through Sudzha," he wrote.

Makohon noted that Ukraine has the ability to transit sufficient volumes of gas to the European Union until the EU imposes a full embargo on Russian gas.

According to him, Gazprom refuses the proposed civilized mechanisms for resolving force majeure situations provided for in the current contract - the transfer of transit to another point.

"Let us recall that the loss of control over the GTS facilities and the facts of the theft of transit gas in the temporarily occupied territories caused the declaration of force majeure at the Sokhranivka point. The LPR authorities independently resumed the operation of the Luhansk TPP, which consumes almost 1 million cubic meters of gas daily. Of course, no one will pay for this gas, and this is more than USD 1 million per day. Apparently, Russia had plans to replicate in Ukraine the deal that was implemented in Moldova, when the PMR authorities took gas for their needs (including for Moldavskaya GRES), and the cost of this gas was recorded in Moldova (this is already a debt of USD 7.5 billion)," Makohon said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Ukraine lost the possibility of gas transit through the Sokhranivka gas measuring station (GMS) due to force majeure.

At the same time, Gazprom reduced the application for gas transit to 53 million cubic meters per day.