Russia Removing T-62 Tanks From Storage For Shipment To Ukraine Due To Losses - General Staff

Due to losses, Russia removes T-62 tanks from storage for shipment to Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of losses in the course of hostilities, the enemy is forced to remove T-62 tanks from storage in order to equip reserve battalion tactical groups formed to be sent to Ukraine," the authority said.

In addition, equipment damaged and restored at repair and restoration enterprises is used to restore the loss of weapons and military equipment.

Over the past day, in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 11 enemy attacks, destroyed 6 tanks, 10 units of armored combat vehicles and 6 units of enemy vehicles.

Air defense units in the indicated directions shot down one Orlan-10 drone and an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, from February 24 to May 23, the total losses of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 29,200 people (+150 per day).

A total of 1,293 tanks were destroyed.