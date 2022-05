Russian Losses In Ukraine Equaled Those Of Ussr In Afghanistan In 9 Years – British Intelligence

The number of deaths in the Russian military in Ukraine in three months to enter is probably the same with that of the Soviet Union during its nine-year war in Afghanistan.

This is stated in the daily review of British intelligence about the war, published by the British Ministry of Defense.

A combination of poor low-level tactics with limited air cover, lack of flexibility and a team approach that is ready to compound failures and repeat mistakes has led to such a high level of casualties, which continues to rise during the offensive in Donbas.

Intelligence notes, that the Russian public has in the past been sensitive to losses incurred during wars of choice. Therefore, as the number of victims in Ukraine grows, the losses will become more obvious, and public dissatisfaction with the war and the desire to voice it may increase.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, from February 24 to May 23, the total losses of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 29,200 people (+150 per day).

Meanwhile, the invaders are trying to resume the offensive in the Donetsk direction.

The armed forces of Ukraine bombed the crossing of the invaders across the Siverskyi Donets River, several pieces of equipment and several dozens of invaders were destroyed.