Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on suspicion of treason and been arrested by the court, has testified against former President Petro Poroshenko.

The SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Medvedchuk spoke about the scheme for withdrawing a part of the Samara-Western Direction main oil product pipeline from state ownership for further pumping diesel fuel through it.

Describing the essence of the scheme, Medvedchuk detailed the role of Poroshenko in it, namely that he not only turned to Medvedchuk with a request to contact the Russian leadership, but also ensured that the necessary decisions were made in all Ukrainian instances.

"In order for this pipeline to become private property, and in fact the property of Poroshenko himself, it was necessary to perform a number of actions... The courts, the prosecutor's office, the Antimonopoly Committee, the State Property Fund… They all made decisions, of course, necessary for the personal interests of President Poroshenko," Medvedchuk said.

Thus, the detainee assures that he dealt with the issues of the pipeline at the request of the ex-president.

According to Medvedchuk, Poroshenko invested USD 23 million in the pipeline, and in a year of operation the pipeline earned twice as much money as was invested in its buyout, up to USD 42 million.

The MP noted that since May 2019, that is, after the termination of Poroshenko's powers, the pumping of diesel through the pipeline has stopped.

In addition, Medvedchuk told the details of the scheme for the purchase of coal in 2014-2015 for the needs of Ukraine's energy sector in the temporarily occupied territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

“In fact, the entire top of the state apparatus was involved in this, starting with the President and ending with ministers, law enforcement officers and those who directly implemented this scheme,” he explained.

Medvedchuk named specific names of high-ranking officials involved in harming the interests of the state - former officials, ex-leadership of the National Bank, parliamentarians and representatives of law enforcement agencies, including ex-minister Volodymyr Demchishyn, ex-head of the NBU Valeriya Hontareva, and ex-deputy of the Rada Ihor Kononenko.

The security service continues investigative actions with the detainee in order to establish all the facts, circumstances, organizers and participants in the crimes committed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to escape abroad.