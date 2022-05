The Belarusian armed forces are intensively conducting reconnaissance and deploying additional units in the border areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are intensively conducting reconnaissance, additional units are being deployed in the border areas of Gomel region.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remained.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy, using units of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District and the Baltic Fleet, is conducting military operations in order to hold the previously occupied lines in the Kharkiv direction.

Strengthening the police-administrative regime, enemy units are setting up roadblocks and fortifications on the access roads and near the settlements of Veliky Burluk, Kapitolovka, Mikhailovka, Levkovka, Amusing and Kupyansk.

With the help of individual units of the Western Military District, the 11th Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet, the Eastern and Central Military Districts, the enemy is preparing to resume the offensive in the Sloviyansk direction.

He made an attempt of offensive actions in the area of ​​​​the settlement Dovhenke. This offensive was repulsed by the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts to break through the defense of our troops and reach the administrative borders of the Lugansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders fired at infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Liman, Ozerne and Dibrova.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy concentrated his efforts in the direction of the settlement of Sievierodonetsk. It also conducted assault operations in the Toshkivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy fought in the Oleksandropillia region. According to the results of the fire defeat by the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered losses and retreated. It led the offensive in the areas of Lypove and Trypillia, but was not successful.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, a decrease in the intensity of hostilities is registered. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved lines, shelling the positions of the defense forces.

It inflicted air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Avdiyivka, Novoselivka Druha, Novomykhailivka, and Mykolske.

In other areas, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities.

As a result of losses during the hostilities, the enemy is forced to remove T-62 tanks from storage to complete reserve battalion tactical groups formed for sending to Ukraine.

In addition, equipment damaged and restored at repair and restoration enterprises is used to make up for the loss of weapons and military equipment.

