Since War Start, 150 Bodies Of Ukrainians Pulled Out From Under Buildings Rubble In Kharkiv

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, rescuers of the Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) have removed 150 bodies of the dead from under 98 blockages of buildings.

It is reported by RBC-Ukraine with the reference to the statement by Anatolii Torianyk, a deputy head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, more than 250 people were rescued during the rubble removal in Kharkiv.

At the same time, Pivnichna Saltivka, Piyatykhatky, the town of Zhukovskyi, Rohan, and Horyzont were subjected to the most massive shelling in the city. These areas are closer to the line of collision, which the enemy reached with artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 23 settlements.

In addition, about 25% of the territory of Kharkiv region is still occupied, but the figure is decreasing.

Meanwhile, about two thousand people return to Kharkiv every day by train alone.