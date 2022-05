Finance Ministry Will Place Military Bonds In Hryvnia And Dollars On May 24

On May 24, the Ministry of Finance will place military bonds denominated in hryvnia and dollars.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Securities in hryvnia have maturities of 63, 161, and 518 days.

Dollar notes have a maturity of 365 days.

On March 1, the Ministry of Finance placed military bonds for UAH 8.1 billion, on March 8 - for UAH 6.7 billion, on March 15 - for UAH 5.1 billion and USD 12 million, on March 22 - for UAH 6 billion, UAH 3.3 billion, April 5 - by UAH 5.6 billion, April 12 - by UAH 6.2 billion, April 19 - by UAH 157 million, USD 82 million and EUR 33 million, April 26 - by UAH 13 billion, May 3 - by UAH 5.7 billion and USD 50.3 million, May 10 - by UAH 4.7 billion, May 17 - by UAH 7.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to gradually issue military bonds up to UAH 400 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommends the National Bank to buy war bonds.

In 2021, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 287.9 ​​billion, USD 3,096 million and EUR 783 million to the state budget through the placement of domestic government bonds.