Oppositional Platform And Servant Of The People Ex-Members Create Innovation Of Ukraine Parliamentary Group At

A parliamentary group called Innovation of Ukraine was established at the Verkhovna Rada.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Holos faction, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The group consists of 17 deputies.

Ihor Abramovych, a former member of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, and Maksym Yefimov, a former member of the Dovira group, became co-chairs of the newly-formed group.

Among the members of the Innovation of Ukraine there are former members of the Servant of the People faction: Oleh Voronko, Artem Dmytruk, Oleksandr Kovaliov, and Oleksandr Yurchenko.

The group also included former members of the Opposition Platform for Life - Anatolii Burmych, Valerii Hnatenko, Dmytro Isayenko, Ihor Kisilev, Oleksandr Lukashev, Volodymyr Moroz, Tetiana Plachkova, Nataliya Prykhodko, Antonina Slavytska, Vadym Stolar, and Oleksandr Feldman.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since April 14, the activities of the Opposition Platform for Life faction in the Rada have been suspended.

On April 21, the parliamentary group Platform for Life and Peace was created in the Rada.

It consists of 25 former members of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction.