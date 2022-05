The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the extension of martial law from 5:30 a.m., May 25, for 90 days, that is, until August 22.

A total of 320 parliamentary members backed the respective bill 7389, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It provides for the approval of Presidential Decree 341 On Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine, according to which the martial law is extended from 5:30 a.m., April 25 for 90 days.

Consequently, martial law has been extended until 22 August.

The explanatory note to the bill says that the implementation of the decree of the President of Ukraine On Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine will contribute to the adoption of adequate measures aimed at repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 21, the Rada approved the extension of martial law until May 25.

The bill provides for the approval of Presidential Decree 259 of April 18 On Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine, which extends martial law from April 25 for 30 days.

Consequently, martial law has been extended until May 25.