The Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization from May 25 for 90 days, that is, until August 23.

A total of 315 parliamentary members backed the respective bill 7390, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mobilization was introduced on 24 February.

According to the decree, it is carried out within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the document.

Therefore, it ends on May 25th.

By the adopted bill, it is extended from May 25 for 90 days.

The explanatory note says that the adoption of the bill will contribute to the adoption of adequate measures aimed at repelling Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Defense focuses on the need to provide 1 million people who will fight against the Russian occupiers with all they need.

Eight members of the Ukrainian Parliament suggest that the Parliament exempt university teachers from mobilization, regardless of whether they have a scientific degree.

The head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces Roman Horbach said that the mobilization in Ukraine continues according to plan, it will probably be extended after May 24.

70% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group have a positive attitude towards the idea of ​​mobilizing men of draft age to restore the country instead of serving in the army.