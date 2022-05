Workers work at the assembly workshop of automaker SAIC Motor Company's Lingang base in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Jianli.

China's automobile exports went up 39.4% year on year in the first four months of this year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

A total of 723,000 vehicles were exported during the period, of which passenger car exports soared 39.1% year on year to 551,000 units, according to the association.

In April alone, automobile exports totaled 141,000 units, down 6.6% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Previous data from the association showed that China's auto sales plunged 47.6% year on year in April due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But reversing the trend, the country's new energy vehicle market had sustained rapid growth, with the sales surging 44.6% year on year.