Today, Ukraine needs heavier weapons, including, in particular, high-precision missiles, air defense and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

That follows from a statement by Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak posted on Telegram.

"Ukraine needs more of heavy weapons. We need to get high-precision missiles, drones, air defense / missile defense systems and ammunition. We are still waiting for MLRS. Ukraine is grateful for the lend-lease. We need weapons. Without restrictions," Yermak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk believes that Chancellor Olaf Scholz may not want to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine, despite the government's decision.

Recall that earlier today, Reuters, citing its own sources, reported that the United States could transfer anti-ship missiles to the Ukrainian military, which will help them lift the blockade of seaports.

We also reported that in early April, the Slovak authorities decided to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defense systems, which are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are familiar to the Ukrainian military.