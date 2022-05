In Russia, Ship Cooks Registered As Marines Due To Lack Of Personnel

The Russian army does not have enough marines in the war with Ukraine, ship cooks are recruited as personnel.

That follows from a Facebook statement by spokesperson for the Odessa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

“The enemies don’t have enough marines. They begin to remove other specialties from other ships - they say that they even reached the heads of latrines and the so-called cooks,” the message says.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the night in Odesa passed calmly, without shelling. However, the missile threat continues to persist, Bratchuk stressed.

He noted that six landing ships and two rocket carriers are maneuvering in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian Federation began to admit its losses on the Serpent's Island.

Earlier, the General Staff spoke about the operational situation at the beginning of 87 days of confrontation with the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.